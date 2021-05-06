UP government issues fresh directions to combat second wave of Covid-19

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a slew of measures to combat the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, and issued fresh directions in order to stop the spread of the virus.

The chief minister asked the team members to ensure that medical equipment in hospitals are being monitored constantly. He also asked team members to ensure that medical oxygen supply to home isolation and non-Covid-19 patients should go on unhindered. Adityanath also asked Team-9 to ensure that a system be put in place for on-demand delivery of medical oxygen to home isolation patients.

“There should be no shortage of cylinders. Arrangements should be made to supply on-demand oxygen to home isolation patients. Create a system for this. Home isolation patients should not have any problem at all,” the chief minister told officials during the Covid-19 review meet. The government also said that Reliance Industries and Adani Group will supply oxygen tankers to the state and it has also ramped up measures to ensure continuous supply of medical oxygen.

The state government has also decided to work on war-footing to expedite availability of beds, manpower, medical equipment, oxygen and medicines to double the present capacity. Police personnel have been ordered to effectively apply partial Covid-19 curfew in the state. They have also been asked to help people who are travelling medicine or emergency needs.

In view of the Ramzan month, the government will communicate with religious leaders to make sure that religious duties are followed in view Covid-19 preventative measures. Community kitchens have also been arranged to feed the hungry and the needy in times of crisis.

The chief minister expressed hope that the state will combat the second wave as there has been a reduction in the number of daily cases and deaths. The government said that the state is conducting 200,000-250,000 tests per day on an average and will also ramp up testing to detect cases.

It highlighted that despite the number of tests contact tracing has to become more effective so that the chain of transmission can be broken. Vaccination of people aged between 18-45 years is going on in the seven districts which have reported high amounts of active cases and positivity rate and the drive will be expanded in a phased manner in the coming weeks.



