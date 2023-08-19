News / Cities / Lucknow News / Millets in ‘bajra khichdi’ form to be included in mid-day meals

LUCKNOW With the objective of encouraging millet consumption and boosting farmers’ income, the UP government has decided to incorporate millets in the form of ‘Bajra khichdi’ in the mid-day meals (MDM) provided to students.

The government, already procuring maize and bajra at minimum support price (MSP), has decided to purchase ‘jowar’ along with paddy at MSP starting this kharif season. (File Photo)
Currently, 1.9 crore students are enrolled in UP government primary and upper primary schools where MDM is given to them. The move is aimed to encourage millet-growing farmers, considering the number of children in UP who receive midday meals, UP government spokesperson was quoted as saying in a release.

The government, already procuring maize and bajra at minimum support price (MSP), has decided to purchase ‘jowar’ along with paddy at MSP starting this kharif season.

After the inclusion of bajra in the MDM, its demand will also increase, and the government will have to purchase more to meet the elevated demand. Due to this, farmers will get better prices for bajra in the open market as well, stated the release.

Saturday, August 19, 2023
