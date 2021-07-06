‘UP govt exploiting youths, Dalits’: Priyanka asks Cong workers to stage protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday held another virtual training programme for youth Congress workers and party workers ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. During the training programme for party workers in Jhansi, Priyanka said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is exploiting Dalits as well as the people from the deprived sections of society. She said that the government failed to give relief to the people.

“Crimes are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. The prominent agenda of the Yogi Adityanath government is exploitation of the Dalits, the deprived and the exploited sections of the society. The silent support to criminals is making the situation explosive. The government is far from giving any relief to the people,” Priyanka was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Priyanka, who earlier held a similar session with workers from Mathura and Lucknow, reiterated that party workers need to stand firm with the people of the state. She said every worker should play an active role in tackling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Priyanka said that the nation is adversely affected because of the ‘anti-people’ policies of the government and Congress can take the leading role in tackling the challenges.

“Spiralling inflation, poverty, malnutrition, crime and challenges before the democratic values, Constitution and Constitutional institutions, can only be tackled by the Congress. For this, everybody has to play an active role,” Priyanka told the party workers. She further added that Congress workers know how to sacrifice everything for the country. She reiterated that Congress workers need to work with the people as the BJP ‘committed the sin of pushing people into problems’.

“Stand with them, share their pain, and work hard to help them get rid of the pain,” Priyanka said. She also instructed the Congress workers to question the BJP on inflation, unemployment, increasing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas by staging protests over these issues.

Priyanka attacked the government over unemployment in the state and said that the recruiting process is corrupt and selected candidates are struggling to get their appointment. “The BJP government has no vision. It is cheating the youth and the unemployed persons, and doing injustice. Instead of answering questions, it speaks lies, and avoids accountability,” Priyanka further added.