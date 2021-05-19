UP govt follows strict screening in villages to contain Covid-19, over 1 lakh tests done daily

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in its third phase, has reached the rural and most vulnerable areas of the country — areas with limited healthcare infrastructure required to combat the disease. Amid the surge in the cases in villages, the monitoring committee of Uttar Pradesh government is strictly screening villages following the 'test, trace and treat' rule.

The committee is conducting more than 100,000 tests daily for the identification of the suspected cases through the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs). Civil society group representatives like Asha, Anganwadi and ANM are part of the monitoring committee. There are more than 400,000 lakh members of 60,589 committees deployed to battle against the virus in the rural areas.

Also read: How are celebrities, politicians procuring Covid-19 drugs? asks Bombay HC

The state government is using a participatory approach where people on the ground level are used for the maximum control of the spread. These members are given oximeters and infrared thermometers to identify the symptoms and post-detection of suspected cases they inform the RRTs.

Out of the total 2.99 lakh samples tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, more than 2.19 lakh were tested in the rural areas of the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister launched the mass Covid screening campaign on May 5 and since then the monitoring committee members have visited 79,512 villages. More than 28,000 villages reported cases of the deadly virus.

As much as 68 per cent of the villages in the state are Covid-free due to these efforts undertaken to contain the spread, as per the government.

Also read: Yogi govt hits back after Cong points out discrepancy in UP’s Covid-19 numbers

Besides this, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a special sanitation campaign in the villages for the prevention of the spread. It is known to be the first state to kick start a sanitation drive at such a large scale. Furthermore, the monitoring committee members are on an awareness drive to educate the people about the virus and the significance of washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

The members also keep track of all the people entering villages for testing and tracing. Medical kits are also distributed to patients in home isolation and for cases who can't afford quarantine, the committees are facilitating quarantine in schools, community centres and health centres in villages.

Also read| UP CM Yogi Adityanath's approach to battle second wave of Covid-19: Key points

This comes after the Allahabad High Court earlier this week said that the medical centres in the villages of the state are at God's mercy or as it said verbatim 'Ram Bharose'.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 7,336 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 30 and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported PTI.