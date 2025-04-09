UP govt hikes DA by 2% for 16L employees

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a 2% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, raising the rate from 53% to 55%, effective from January 1, 2025. The move will benefit around 16 lakh employees. The hike, approved by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will place an additional monthly burden of ₹ 107 crore on the state treasury (Sourced)

Employees will receive the revised DA along with the April 2025 salary, payable in May. Arrears for the January–March period will also be disbursed at that time.

According to an official spokesperson, the hike, approved by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will place an additional monthly burden of ₹107 crore on the state treasury.

The state government will disburse ₹193 crore as arrears in salaries and deposit ₹129 crore in the GPF accounts of employees under the old pension scheme.

Notably, the state follows the central government’s DA rates, which were recently revised by 2% for central employees drawing salaries under the 7th Pay Commission norms.