UP govt hikes daily payment of outsourced cleanliness staff

The state government has increased the daily payment to outsourced staff deployed for cleanliness. These outsourced cleanliness staff would be paid ₹366.54 each per day for their work—a 10 per cent hike in their payments that would translate roughly to an increase of ₹30 per day. In March 2021, ₹336.85 was cleared as payment against services to the outsourced staff.

“Now, instead of monthly payment of ₹8,758, these outsourced staff each would be paid ₹9,530 per month,” an official said adding that the hike was okayed by urban development minister AK Sharma as part of his efforts to introduce a policy that seeks to link cleanliness campaign with incentives. A government order in this regard has also been issued.

The urban development minister has already stated that annual confidential reports (ACRs) of officers of the urban development department would also mention their contribution in ensuring cleanliness. “While writing ACRs, officers would also have to take into consideration the contribution towards cleanliness,” an officer said.

Sharma has also set June 15 deadline for all municipal commissioners and executive officers to provide certificate that ‘door-to-door garbage collection’ has been fully ensured. The urban development department has set up a command and control centre to monitor progress and implementation of various departmental schemes.

A toll-free number 18001800101 has also been launched. Additionally, 202 WhatsApp groups have been formed to ensure speedy sharing of photographs and videos of cleanliness task being undertaken by the officials as part of the minister’s directives to them to monitor the campaign daily from 5am to 8am and to report the progress to the government.