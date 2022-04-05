UP govt hikes daily payment of outsourced cleanliness staff
The state government has increased the daily payment to outsourced staff deployed for cleanliness. These outsourced cleanliness staff would be paid ₹366.54 each per day for their work—a 10 per cent hike in their payments that would translate roughly to an increase of ₹30 per day. In March 2021, ₹336.85 was cleared as payment against services to the outsourced staff.
“Now, instead of monthly payment of ₹8,758, these outsourced staff each would be paid ₹9,530 per month,” an official said adding that the hike was okayed by urban development minister AK Sharma as part of his efforts to introduce a policy that seeks to link cleanliness campaign with incentives. A government order in this regard has also been issued.
The urban development minister has already stated that annual confidential reports (ACRs) of officers of the urban development department would also mention their contribution in ensuring cleanliness. “While writing ACRs, officers would also have to take into consideration the contribution towards cleanliness,” an officer said.
Sharma has also set June 15 deadline for all municipal commissioners and executive officers to provide certificate that ‘door-to-door garbage collection’ has been fully ensured. The urban development department has set up a command and control centre to monitor progress and implementation of various departmental schemes.
A toll-free number 18001800101 has also been launched. Additionally, 202 WhatsApp groups have been formed to ensure speedy sharing of photographs and videos of cleanliness task being undertaken by the officials as part of the minister’s directives to them to monitor the campaign daily from 5am to 8am and to report the progress to the government.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
