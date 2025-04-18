U.P. govt ready with investment, CD ratio reports to assess works of DCs, DMs

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to keep a close watch on annual performance appraisal reports (PARs) of divisional commissioners (DCs) and district magistrates (DMs) this year as it begins fresh efforts to woo investment and bring about an improvement in the CD ratio in different districts and divisions. The officers will write self-appraisals factoring efforts to woo investment, creation of jobs and increase CD ratio in their respective districts and divisions in coming weeks. (For Representation)

This is the first time that the state government will evaluate the performance of top civil servants based on their ability to attract investment, create jobs and disbursal of loans vis-a-vis the deposits made in banks in districts/divisions.

The officers will write self-appraisals factoring efforts to woo investment, creation of jobs and increase CD ratio in their respective districts and divisions in coming weeks.

“Yes, we will factor this (investment and CD ratio etc) in our self-appraisals this year. We have worked on this following information from the state government,” said a senior IAS officer who till recently worked as a district magistrate.

The state government vide an order dated October 24, 2024 had rolled out the new criteria for the performance evaluation asking the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to make a note in their self-appraisal about the investment attracted (with their efforts), jobs created and the credit deposit (CD) ratio at the beginning and end of the financial year (April 1 to March 31) in their respective districts/divisions.

“Yes, the divisional commissioners and district magistrates need to make a note about it. We already have the data about the investment made, jobs created and the efforts to increase the CD ratio in various districts and divisions and the performance appraisals will be reviewed in this backdrop,” said a senior officer of state government.

The All-India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) (Amendment) Rules, 2019 provide for a comment by the reporting authority along with reasons for whether he/she agrees or disagrees with the self-appraisal by the officer.

A provision has also been made for a comment by the reporting authority whether the officer being assessed needed skill upgradation. The reviewing authority will indicate whether he/she agrees with the assessment made by the reporting authority and the accepting authority would write whether he/she agrees with the assessment made by reporting authorities/reviewing authorities.