Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt relaxes night curfew by 2 hours from Monday
According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.(Reuters)
According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.(Reuters)
lucknow news

UP govt relaxes night curfew by 2 hours from Monday

Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the night curfew by two hours from June 21, allowing opening of shops, malls and restaurants till 9 pm on weekdays.

Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Various activities, including the opening of markets outside the containment zones, full attendance in government offices, opening of eateries with 50 per cent capacity and malls will be allowed.

During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 uk variant covid-19 pandemic coronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus vaccine + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.