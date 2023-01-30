UP govt’s Aarohini initiative to empower underprivileged girls

The state government is running several programmes, including Mission Shakti, to empower the women and girls. In this sequence, on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a new campaign is being started to make the daughters of the underprivileged section of the society capable and self-reliant, according to a government press release.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh, in association with an NGO, will work under the ‘Aarohini Initiative Training Programme’ for the safety and security of girls in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools in the state.

The campaign aims at enabling the girls to raise their voice for their rights. To make the girls capable, training will be provided to full-time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools, who will not only educate girls but will also help them. The training of teachers will start in Lucknow from February 1.

Programme is to be implemented in three phases.

Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said that the main objective of the Aarohini programme, which will be implemented in three phases, is gender sensitization. In the first phase, which will start on February 1, teachers will be trained.

Two teachers of every Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School will receive the training, who will then educate the girl students of the school. Along with the teachers, the institution will also groom the girls through debates and other activities. In the third phase, the campaign will be run at community level, making people aware of the issue of gender sensitization.

Under the Basic Education Department, there are 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools in the entire state, out of which 56 have been upgraded up to class 12th. Aarohini tackles problems of these young girls. Warden will select teachers for training. Apart from this, the officer of Basic Education Department will review this entire programme from time to time.