UP govt sacks 5 docs, orders action against 16 health officials

LUCKNOW UP deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday ordered strict action against several health officials, including dismissal of five doctors from service, over alleged negligence, dereliction of duty and irregularities in the health department. The government also ordered departmental disciplinary proceedings against 16 medical officers, including a CMO and a deputy CMO, over alleged irregularities in the registration and renewal process of private hospitals, nursing homes and ultrasound centres. (Pic for representation)

According to an official statement issued by his office, five medical officers were dismissed for remaining absent from duty for a prolonged period without information and for staying away from medical work. The five doctors were last posted in various districts including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Balrampur and Auraiyya.

The government also ordered departmental disciplinary proceedings against 16 medical officers, including a CMO and a deputy CMO, over alleged irregularities in the registration and renewal process of private hospitals, nursing homes and ultrasound centres, it added.

The action came after multiple complaints against the two doctors and following a primary investigation that found the charges correct, it stated.

“A doctor posted at State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) has also been asked to leave and join original place of posting in the health department after complaint of misbehaviour with fellow doctors, which was found primarily correct,” according to the statement.

A superintendent of district hospital in Hardoi was facing charges of ignoring irregularities by private hospitals. Hardoi CMO was asked to explain why junior level doctors were being deployed for work to be done by senior doctors in the district.

The statement said action had also been initiated against several doctors in separate cases related to alleged negligence in treatment, administrative lapses, improper medico-legal examinations. The government also ordered withholding of salary increments in several cases.