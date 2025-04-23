U.P. govt says 80% of its total annual budget used in 2024-25

The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed to have used nearly 80 per cent of its total annual budget of approximately ₹7.66 lakh crore, including the two supplementary budgets, that the state legislature cleared for the year 2024-2025. For representation. (Sourced)

As utilisation of budgeted funds remains a major challenge for the state government year after year, the situation is being consistently reviewed and emphasis has been laid on timely and qualitative use of funds.

“Yes, the state government has used nearly 80 per cent of the annual budget in 2024-2025. We will make efforts for greater and qualitative use of funds in 2025-2026. We will monitor the situation in terms of fund utilisation regularly and the first review will be conducted after the first quarter ending June 30, 2025,” finance minister Suresh Khanna said.

The minister said efforts would be made to ensure that the funds were released and used in time in 2025-2026. Though a break-up of the state government’s utilisation of funds in 2024-2025 is still being worked out, initial estimates indicate 68-70 per cent of funds meant for capital expenditure and 80-85 per cent earmarked for revenue expenditure have been used.

Those aware of the development said a large chunk of budgeted funds of about ₹1.07 lakh crore was spent to meet debt servicing and other expenditures of the state government, while a sum of about ₹61,310.77 crore was spent on payment of allowance and pension. The state government’s department-wise break-up of fund utilistion indicates that the energy department incurred the largest expenditure, using nearly ₹5,4345.77 crore of the budgeted funds in 2024-2025.

Other major departments that have used large chunks of funds include heavy and medium industry ( ₹20,381.30 crore), rural development (15,586.32 crore), panchayati raj ( ₹16,895.84 crore), police ( ₹33,395.84 crore), medical health and family welfare ( ₹21,894.45 crore), medical education and training ( ₹10,348.71 crore), urban development ( ₹15,132.03 crore), PWD ( ₹32,487.19 crore), primary education ( ₹67,322.62 crore) and secondary education ( ₹15,550.52 crore).

The minor irrigation, civil aviation, tourism, transport, social welfare (welfare of SCs), backward classes welfare and Pradeshik Vikas Dal and Yuva Kalyan departments were among those that used more than 90 per cent of the budgeted funds in 2024-2025.