U.P. govt school students to wear trousers, full shirts to avoid dengue

In view of rising cases of dengue and several other communicable diseases, the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has issued guidelines to government primary (class 1 to 5) and upper primary (class 6 to 8) school teachers to encourage students to come to school wearing trousers and full sleeve shirts. School teachers have been asked to encourage students to come to school wearing trousers and full sleeve shirts. (For Representation)

Moreover, measures should be taken to avoid waterlogging within school premises and fogging should be carried out to control mosquitoes. Furthermore, students should receive education on disease prevention methods such as those related to dengue, malaria and chikungunya through nodal teachers.

Mahendra Dev, director, basic education, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a letter to all district basic education officers in this regard on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter stresses that the basic education department should also play an active role in the communicable disease control campaign starting October 3.

Activities regarding awareness about communicable diseases should be organised in council and private schools, it says. The letter also emphasises the importance of adhering strictly to these instructions.

Medical tests, treatment in schools

The letter emphasises the need for schools to promptly notify the primary health centre (PHC) concerned if significant number of students experience fever, facilitating timely medical examinations and appropriate treatment by a doctor.

Ensure waterlogging-free schools

To effectively control and prevent communicable diseases such as malaria and dengue, it is necessary to make complete arrangements for cleanliness within the premises of council schools along with surrounding areas. These diseases are often caused by waterlogging.

So, it is vital to take specific care to avoid waterlogging within the school premises and its surroundings. It should be ensured to prevent accumulation of water in saplings planted in pots, tyres, poles, etc in schools. To address mosquito-related concerns, the schools should collaborate with local authorities to conduct fogging.

Deploy nodal teacher in every school

Every school should have a health nodal teacher who will educate students on how to avoid contracting dengue, malaria and chikungunya. The nodal teacher should coordinate with local health department from time to time and provide measures for disease prevention.

Additionally, teachers in different classes should create WhatsApp groups to connect with parents, share informative videos periodically and alert them through online meetings.

