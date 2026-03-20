UP govt set to implement hike in wages of outsourced employees from April

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to increase the wages of outsourced employees across the state from April. For representation only (Sourced)

In accordance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement in the budget session of the UP assembly, fresh service conditions and revised wages are being included in tenders issued by the state government departments for outsourced employees. This will pave the way for a hike in their wages, said a state government officer.

According to the new service conditions, various state government departments have issued tenders to pay watchmen and peons ₹18,000 per month. The wages for translators, computer operators, and data entry operators have been revised to approximately ₹23,000. System administrators and senior programmers will get ₹37,000, statistical officers ₹29,000 and senior data entry operators will be paid ₹30,000 to ₹31,000.

The state cabinet, in September 2025, approved a proposal to set up the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPCOS) to hire outsourced employees, to hike the wages of the outsourced employees and to use the GeM Portal to hire employees.

Government departments have started incorporating the new service conditions into their tender processes.

The wages of outsourced employees posted in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) have been revised. The CEO’s office has issued a tender to increase the wages of computer operators posted in assembly constituencies, programmers and peons posted in the district headquarters. Currently, computer operators receive a monthly wage of ₹15,600. Now, they will receive a monthly wage of ₹23,000, including EPF.

Similarly, the programmers’ wage has been revised from ₹25,000 per month to ₹29,000. Similarly, peons’ monthly wages have been raised from ₹12,900 to ₹18,000 from April 1.

Earlier, the allowances of BLOs and other election staff were revised. The outsourced workers engaged in SIR work had also demanded a wage increase. The CEO’s office has approved the revision of the wages. Similarly, other government departments are also making provisions for increasing the wages for outsourced employees in the tender process.