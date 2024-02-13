U.P. govt to equip 13 govt industrial training institutes with solar energy

LUCKNOW: The state government has started the process of equipping 13 government industrial training institutes with solar energy, by setting up solar power plants of 40-kilowatt capacity . The administrative and financial approval had been received for the process , an official said. The work will be done under the supervision of the director of training and employment. (Pic for representation)

Minister of state (independent charge) vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Aggarwal said that with administrative and financial approval of ₹3.10 crore, funds had been released to equip 13 government industrial training institutes with solar energy. Government industrial training institutes of Hardoi, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Barabanki, Mathura, Maharajganj, Kannauj, Deoria and Agra districts will be equipped with solar energy plants.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The skill development minister said that according to the action plan prepared as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the process of equipping the 13 government industrial training institutes with solar power plants had started and installation, implementation and operation of rooftop enabled solar panel and solar power plant would be completed with ₹23.88 lakh to each institute.

The government industrial training institutes to be equipped with solar energy include Pihani of Hardoi, Barkheda of Pilibhit, Naurangiya and Hata of Kushinagar, Fatehpur of Barabanki, Govardhan of Mathura, Madhonagar of Maharajganj, Nichlaul and Nautanwa, Chhibramau and Tirwa of Kannauj, Deoria. Barhaj of Agra and Etmadpur of Agra.

The minister said that instructions had been given to the training and employment block of the vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship department to equip all the selected 13 government industrial training institutes with solar power plants.

The work will be done under the supervision of the director of training and employment. All purchasing and operating works will be completed as per the rulebook of Uttar Pradesh government and all standards including high quality will be ensured.

To complete this work, coordination will also be established with the additional energy sources department and this work will be completed under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA).