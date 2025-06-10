U.P. govt to revamp 28,830 crossings, boost road safety

The Uttar Pradesh government will invest ₹2,000 crore to revamp 28,830 intersections across the state. Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the public works department (PWD) has also improved 1,435 black spots between 2021 and 2024, according to an official statement. Plans are underway to widen all single-lane roads to a minimum of two lanes with paved shoulders, improving pedestrian convenience. (HT File)

Plans are underway to widen all single-lane roads to a minimum of two lanes with paved shoulders, improving pedestrian convenience. Additionally, the state aims to fast-track the construction of truck lay-bys on highways longer than 50km. These measures are set to significantly boost road safety and traffic efficiency across U.P, the statement said.

As per the PWD’s action plan, the Yogi government is focused on upgrading state highways that are either less than two lanes wide or lack completed paved shoulders. Under this initiative, 895 such projects will be undertaken at a cost of ₹748 crore to enhance safety and convenience for pedestrians, cyclists, and other commuters, the statement said.

The state is set to construct truck lay-bys on highways longer than 50km, with 102 projects planned across 8,887.88km. Additionally, routes where actual traffic speed is 50% or less than the designed speed have been identified. Major geometric improvements will be carried out on these stretches to enhance traffic flow and ensure safer, smoother travel, the statement said.

Similarly, the state is gearing up to improve 28,830 crossings, intersections, and major junctions at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. These works will follow established road safety standards and include both long-term and short-term measures. While road safety interventions have already been implemented at all 1,435 identified black spots, proactive efforts are also underway to identify and improve potential high-risk areas, the statement added.