UP govt to roll out Integrated Temple Information System

LUCKNOW Details of all prominent temples across UP, including those in Ayodhya, will soon be available online under the state government’s Integrated Temple Information System.

The description, history, religious significance, events organised in these temples throughout the year, facilities available for devotees and route map will be available on the portal, said officials.

The department of religious affairs of the state government has tasked the UP Electronics Corporation for developing the software and to upload details of all prominent temples in the state.

“Information related to all prominent temples in Ayodhya is being compiled. Devotees will be able to access the details with just the click of a mouse,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

Around 8,000 temples are spread across narrow lanes of Ayodhya, and some of these are around 200 to 500 years old.

Among prominent Ayodhya temples to figure on the list are Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Valmik Ramayan Bhawan, Mani Ram Das Chhavni, Dashrath Mahal, Birla Mandir, Siyaram Qila, Lakshman Qila, Chhoti Devkali and Nageshwar Nath.

ROADS LEADING TO RAM TEMPLE

Three prominent roads in Ayodhya leading to the Ram temple will be developed into smart roads and have all facilities for devotees coming to the temple town.

Of the three, the longest stretch is the 13-km Ram Path, starting from Saaadatganj to Naya Ghat.

The second longest stretch is the 2-km-long Ram Janmabhoomi Path, from Sugriv Quila to Ram temple.

The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is the Bhakti Path – from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ayodhya administration has prepared a revised detailed project report (DPR) for widening of these three roads as part of the Ayodhya development plan of the state government.