The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred senior IAS officer Manoj Singh, who held the post of additional chief secretary (ACS) in the forest, environment and climate change department, and put him in the wait list. U.P. govt transfers 10 IAS officers

Along with Singh, nine more IAS officers were also transferred in the latest rejig. While charges of various departments were withdrawn from some officers, others were given additional responsibilities.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Singh was set to retire next month. His removal from the post, which he held since June 2021, at a time when his retirement was due has surprised the state bureaucracy.

“The slow progress of the various projects launched by the state government and irregularities in the drives launched by the forest department led to his [Manoj Singh’s] exit from the department,” said an IAS officer who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, the charge of the forest, environment and climate change department has been given to an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, Anil Kumar—the principal secretary of labour and employment and the geology and mining departments.

Similarly, the state government withdrew the charge of the secretary of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply, Nodal officer PM Agriculture - Irrigation Plan and MD UP Bhoomi Sudhar Nigam from Raj Shekhar, who will continue on the post of MD of UP Jal Nigam (Rural).

The charge of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply has been given to 2017 batch IAS officer Prabhash Kumar, who is posted as Special Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies.

Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources, Prison Administration and Reform, Anil Garg has been given the charge of Nodal officer PM Agriculture - Irrigation Plan and MD UP Bhoomi Sudhar Nigam.

The charge of MD of UP State Tourism Development Corporation and UP Agro has been withdrawn from Ravi Ranjan. He will continue as the MD of UP Electronics Corporation Limited.

Sanya Chabbra, who was on the wait list has been posted as the MD of UP State Tourism Development Corporation. Pranta Aishwarya has been posted as the MD of UP Agro.

Udai Bhanu Tripathi has been posted as Special Secretary, Urban Development Department. Dr Kanchan Sharan has been posted as Secretary, State Women Commission.