The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on Thursday cancelled its 34th annual convocation for graduating students, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, and said degrees will be conferred to students in absentia. NLSIU cancels convocation, to give degrees in absentia

It comes days after the students and alumni of the institution had said that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra should not be invited to the convocation event.

The university has not attributed the cancellation to the statement by students.

In a letter to graduating students on Thursday, the university registrar said that degrees will be conferred to students in absentia after due approvals by the university’s governing bodies.

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th annual convocation,” the letter said. “Students may elect to receive their certificates by courier or collect them at campus.”

Details of the process will be communicated through a separate form, the communication added.

The cancellation comes days after a section of students and alumni of NLSIU raised objections to the proposed participation of the CJI and the BCI chairman in the September 12 event. A statement opposing their participation was endorsed by 165 graduating students of the class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

The opposition from a section of the NLSIU student fraternity came in the backdrop of a dispute involving NALSAR University of Law and the BCI. Amid a campaign by students and faculty of the Hyderabad-based university concerning the proposed participation of CJI Surya Kant in an event on campus, the BCI on August 13 temporarily stopped enrolment for NALSAR’s graduating batch, only to reverse the decision within hours.

Bengaluru-based NLSIU’s students and alumni criticised the BCI’s intervention and sought its unconditional apology to the NALSAR students and faculty.

“We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal proceedings can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI,” NLSIU students and alumni said in a statement dated August 15.

HT’s phone calls seeking a comment from the NLSIU vice-chancellor went unanswered.

NLSIU alumna Mousami Das expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the convocation, describing it “a once-in-a-lifetime milestone” for students.

“Graduating students were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the occasion with their parents and family members after years of academic hard work. The cancellation has taken away an important opportunity for students and their families to mark the significant achievement together,” she added.