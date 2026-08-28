Is Netflix down? Thousands report streaming platform crash amid ‘GTA VI: An Extended Look’ launch

Thousands who tuned into Netflix on Thursday afternoon after the launch of the gameplay trailer of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look" reported a crash. Representational. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, show that more than 4000 users are reporting Netflix crashing following the gameplay trailer launch, as of 3:17pm EDT.

This story is being updated.