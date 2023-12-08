U.P. govt working for revival of rivers: Jal Shakti minister

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh has said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is working for the preservation and revival of rivers. He was speaking at an event after inaugurating the newly constructed administrative building of Jal Nigam (rural) located on Rana Pratap Marg in Lucknow on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh. (HT file)

He also felicitated women volunteers working for the cleanliness of the Ganga and officers working in the Jal Jeevan Mission. “In last 10 years, the condition of all rivers in the country has improved and the flow has become clean. The rivers are the basic natural resource and it is the duty of all of us to preserve these rivers as well as to work for the revival of the dying rivers,” he said.

Praising the work of the women volunteers who contributed to the cleaning of the Ganga, Singh said their efforts had brought about a radical change in the cleanliness of the river.

“The work of cleaning Ganga can’t be accomplished without the contribution of these volunteers. The urban sewerage and solid waste management work have made progress in the state. Small rivers are being rejuvenated. Efforts are being made to make the public aware of the cleanliness and revival of the rivers,” he said.

Reviewing the Namami Gange and rural water supply department schemes, the minister directed officers to hold water chaupals in all village to create awareness among the people about the tap water supply scheme. The women working with voluntary organisations and Ganga committees working to clean Ganga in various districts were felicitated with the Ganga Samman by the minister.

Anurag Srivastava, principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, called upon the officers and the volunteers to make the clean Ganga campaign a mass movement by taking it to each household.

Congratulating the women volunteers for their contribution in cleaning the Ganga, he said, “Earlier there was ₹5,500 crore per litre sewage in the rivers as only 20% to 25% of it was treated. Today, we are treating 3500 MLD of sewage. All the sewage treatment projects in U.P., which are incomplete, will be completed in the next one-and-a-half years.” Managing director, Jal Nigam (rural), Dr Balkar Singh was also present in the programme.