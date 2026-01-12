UP Guv launches B Tech at AKTU’s CAS, urges varsities to upgrade continuously

Chancellor and UP governor Anandiben Patel visited the Centre for Advanced Studies of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and inaugurated the first semester of the BTech programme. UP governor Anandiben Patel (HT File Photo)

The governor urged universities to continuously update their curriculum and technical programmes in accordance with the changing global scenario so that students become not only knowledgeable but also innovative, self-reliant, and capable of global competition.

She inspected various laboratories at the Centre for Advanced Studies, including the newly established Electronics Lab, Physics Lab, Automation Lab, and Google Lab for BTech students. She directed that more students be given opportunities to work in these laboratories so that they can be used optimally and effectively. “AKTU’s initiatives — including a ₹100 crore innovation fund, digital evaluation, online examinations, and industry collaboration are progressive steps. The Shubhanshu Innovation Express Lab, International MoUs, capacity building in forensic science, and efforts to take innovation to rural schools are examples of inclusive development,” Patel added.

On the occasion, an MoU on space technology was signed between AKTU and the Bengaluru-based organisation Genex Space. Under this agreement, the organisation will assist in establishing a Centre of Excellence in the space sector at the university and provide training in space science to faculty members and students.