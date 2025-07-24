U.P. has evolved from riot-prone state to model of safety, development: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that once a riot-prone state, Uttar Pradesh has evolved as a national model of discipline, safety and development. CM Yogi Adityanath at the 30-bed hospital, 26th PAC Battalion, in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an 11-storey barrack tower and a 30-bed hospital at the 26th PAC Battalion in Gorakhpur, Yogi said: “Eight years ago, U.P. was mocked for its association with violence and crime. Today, no one can question our law and order. We have proven that transformation is possible with strong will and honest governance.”

He said that effective policing, transparent recruitment, and world-class infrastructure have redefined U.P’s image from a state of unrest to a state of celebration.

“The U.P. Police were once plagued by poor infrastructure, scams, and court interventions that hindered recruitment. Youth were disheartened. But the situation has changed. In the last eight years, 2.16 lakh police personnel have been recruited transparently, including the world’s largest recruitment drive of 60,244 personnel,” he added.

Recalling his early inspection of the then-decrepit Lucknow police line just two months after assuming office, he said he ordered major infrastructure upgrades across police stations, lines, and PAC battalions.

He also laid stress on the need for rigorous training for police personnel.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the increasing number of road accident deaths in the state, ranging from 20,000 to 22,000 annually, he emphasised the need for awareness campaigns.

ADG, PAC, Dr Ramkrishna Swarnkar praised the CM for the construction of multi-storey barracks and healthcare facilities. He said that for the first time in U.P’s history, all-women PAC battalions are being established in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Budaun.

Janata Darshan: CM reiterates zero tolerance for encroachment

Reiterating his zero-tolerance policy against land encroachment, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to free illegally occupied land belonging to the poor and ensure justice for the victims.

During the Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan inside the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Thursday morning, the CM interacted with nearly 200 petitioners.

In a specific case of encroachment, he directed the administrative and police officials present to take immediate action and ensure the land is vacated. In another matter, involving a woman deprived of her share in ancestral property, he ordered that justice be delivered without delay.

As people sought financial assistance for urgent medical treatments, the chief minister assured them of government support and instructed officials to expedite the preparation of cost estimates and forward them to the departments concerned for approval.