UP health facilities to have signboards in Urdu also
The directive came after a complaint by Unnao resident Mohd Haroon, who maintained that many govt deps were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state
LUCKNOW The UP government has directed that all government health facilities across the state will have signboards and nameplates written in Urdu also.
The directive came after a complaint by Unnao resident Mohd Haroon, who maintained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state.
All the chief medical officers have been advised to ensure compliance of the order issued to all hospitals, primary and community health centres to carry information on signboards in Urdu also.
“It’s not a fresh government order. The order already existed. Urdu is the second official language of the state. It’s a fresh directive following a complaint by an Unnao citizen who must have noticed some nameplate/s at a PHC or a government public office in Unnao without Urdu and pointed it out. Already, for years, most government offices follow the Hindi-Urdu norm for nameplates and such things,” said a senior state government officer in Lucknow.
Maulana Yasoob Abbas, a cleric, said it was a welcome step. “It will benefit all, particularly those who can read and understand only Urdu. Language should not be linked to any religion.”
UP has over 830 CHCs and about 3,000 PHCs apart from 157 district level hospitals. Over 12,000 doctors work in government hospitals in the state and give consultancy to patients in OPD chambers.
“We have forwarded the directives to heads/superintendents of health facilities in the district. They will check the languages used on signboards and nameplates on their hospital/health facility campuses,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.
-
‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held
VARANASI The youth, Manish Yadav broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted 'Akhilesh zindabad' slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.
-
NGT imposes ₹200 crore fine on Gzb authorities for shoddy sewage, waste management
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed a hefty environmental fine of ₹200 crore on the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for their “far from satisfactory” management of sewage and solid waste in Ghaziabad city. The tribunal, however,rounded off the overall fine to ₹200 and directed that the amount be deposited within two months with the Ghaziabad district magistrate.
-
Gurugram vigilance team arrests ex-Pataudi SDM over corruption charges
A vigilance bureau team from Gurugram on Wednesday arrested the officer on special duty of the Hisar divisional commissioner on bribery charges, officials said Thursday. Officials of the vigilance bureau said Rajesh Prajapati, a 2011 batch Haryana civil services officer has also served as a sub-divisional magistrate in Pataudi for around one-and-a-half years (2019-2020) during which the alleged offence occurred. He was transferred out in August 2020 .
-
AAP promises 6-lakh jobs, ₹3,000 unemployment allowance if voted to power in HP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is making a foray into Himachal Pradesh's infamously bipolar political landscape, on Friday announced another clutch of six pre-poll guarantees in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Jobs for all youngsters Manish Sisodia guaranteed that the party would generate jobs for all unemployed youngsters, and in the meantime pay them a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹3,000.
-
HC rejects Anand Giri’s bail plea in ABAP chief’s death case
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Anand Giri, an accused in the mysterious death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri. Justice SK Singh had on Wednesday reserved order on the accused's bail plea. A local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, after which he had approached the high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics