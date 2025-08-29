UP Housing Board plans 1,323-acre township in Mohanlalganj; 2 lakh units planned

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) is set to launch a township project in Mohanlalganj, covering 1,323 acres with direct connectivity to the Purvanchal Expressway. The scheme, located next to the upcoming Saumitra Vihar project, is expected to provide nearly two lakh residential units, officials said on Thursday. The township will be developed in two pockets (Sourced)

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Kumar Patel said that the land acquisition process has already begun. “The location and expressway connectivity will make this township highly attractive for buyers. Our planning ensures a balance of housing, markets, and open spaces,” he stated.

According to officials, the township will be developed in two pockets. Pocket-1 will cover about 842 acres, while pocket-2 will span 481 acres. Land pooling notices have been issued to farmers, and consultations are being held to finalise agreements before acquisition begins.

A senior official said that population and housing estimates have been worked out in advance. “We have taken 750 persons per hectare as the expected population growth. With an average family size of five, this means around 150 housing units per hectare. On this basis, nearly 2,00,000 homes are likely to be constructed,” the official explained.

The board expects strong demand due to the project’s connectivity. Officials believe the township’s direct link with the Purvanchal Expressway will attract buyers from Lucknow and nearby districts.

The township will be formally launched once approvals are received. Till then, groundwork on land pooling and farmer consultations will continue. “Once we achieve progress in land agreements, the board will announce the scheme formally,” Patel said.