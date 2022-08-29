U.P.: In a first, SGPGI docs save youth via bronchoscopic removal of bullet
As per a press release of the medical institute, the youth with a gunshot injury was admitted to the Apex trauma centre of the SGPGI in a critical condition
In first-of-its-kind procedure at the pulmonary medicine department of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a team of doctors performed bronchoscopic removal of bullet from the airway wall of a 20-year-old youth, said a press release of the medical institute.
As per it, the youth with a gunshot injury was admitted to the Apex trauma centre of the SGPGI in a critical condition under the care of Dr Amit Kumar Singh of the department of trauma surgery.
“The surgery was challenging because the bullet entered from lower back and got lodged within the airway wall. Because of this, air leaked out in the surrounding area leading to difficulty in breathing,” Dr Singh said.
“After an initial bronchoscopic assessment, rigid bronchoscopy was performed through mouth under general anaesthesia and bullet was removed using rigid forceps. Thereafter, a silicone stent was placed to cover the rent of approximately 2 cm in the airway wall. Later, the patient was shifted to ICU conscious and oriented,” he added.
This procedure avoided a major surgical procedure to remove the bullet from the chest without any incision. This procedure was done with the expertise of Dr Ajmal Khan and his team. The patient is recuperating in the ICU under the care of Dr Amit Kumar Singh.
Dr Ruchi Verma from the department of anaesthesiology and Dr Zafar Neyaz from the department of radiology played an important role in the entire planning and execution of the procedure, the press release said.
-
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics