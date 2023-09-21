U.P.: Injured in encounter, criminal dies during treatment at Prayagraj hospital

One of the two looters injured in an encounter with a police team in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on September 12 died at SRN hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday, police said. The criminal Vijay Kumar Soni, 20, had received a bullet injury in his arm and his condition was not critical when he was admitted to the hospital, they claimed. The looting incident had taken place in Kaushambi district on September 8. (For Representation)

Confirming the death, superintendent of police (SP), Kaushambi, Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said Vijay was a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased created a ruckus at the hospital alleging negligence in his treatment. Police officials said Vijay had six cases of loot, theft, fraud and rape registered against him in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts.

Vijay, who hailed from Koraon in Prayagraj, and Ashish Nishad of Teliarganj area were injured in an encounter with the police at Gungwa Bagh in Kaushambi. On September 8, they had allegedly looted cash and jewellery from one Anup Soni at gunpoint. Vijay’s family had earlier claimed to have written a letter to the chief minister raising questions on the encounter. They had also alleged that police picked up Vijay from his home.