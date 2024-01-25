U.P. int’l trade expo showcases state’s economic growth

The five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) began on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here to showcase state’s trade, commerce, infrastructure besides attracting investment. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising the expo from January 25 to January 29. Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, the U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion, said Uttar Pradesh is recognised as a premier destination for investors and has a thriving economic future. (HT file)

Speaking at the inaugural session, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, the minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion, said: “Uttar Pradesh is recognised as a premier destination for investors and has a thriving economic future. The state has excelled in connectivity through airways, roadways and railways.”

“Uttar Pradesh leads with 17 domestic and 5 international airports, marking a significant milestone,” he added. Also present on the occasion, Rakesh Sachan, U.P. MSME, khadi and villages industries minister, said: “The expo has played a pivotal role in bringing together entrepreneurs and various stakeholders to showcase their products.”

State chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said: “Witnessing diverse participation of entrepreneurs from across the globe in UPITEX is a success in itself. With focus on the MSMEs, state aims for a trillion-dollar economy, fostering entrepreneurship and talent through programmes like One District One Product.” Office bearers of the PHDCCI, including its assistant secretary general Jatinder Singh, were also present at the event.