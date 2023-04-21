Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P: Six MLCs administered oath

U.P: Six MLCs administered oath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 21, 2023 01:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh on Thursday administered oath of office to six nominated members of the Legislative Council, Rajnikant Maheswari, Saket Mishra, Lalji Nirmal, Tariq Mansoor, Ram Surat Rajbhar and Hansraj Vishwakarma.

The BJP has 74 members in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Samajwadi Party has nine. (File photo)
Tariq Mansoor is former vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University while Lalji Nirmal is the chairman of Ambedkar Mahasabha. Maheshwar is a former BJP Braj region unit head, and Vishwakarma is chief of the BJP’s Varanasi district. Saket Mishra is the son of Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra.

Rajbhar had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh, but he lost to the Samajwadi Party candidate Ramakant Yadav.

These six members were nominated to the Upper House on April 3.

The BJP has 74 members in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Samajwadi Party has nine.

The BSP, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and the Shikshak Dal (non-political) have one member each.

Two seats are vacant at present.

bjp uttar pradesh samajwadi party aligarh muslim university chairman bsp azamgarh oath of office tariq mansoor legislative council
