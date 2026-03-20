The strategies adopted by Gujarat and Telangana for checking illegal mining, increasing revenue collection and mineral marketing are likely to assist Uttar Pradesh in increasing revenue from its mineral resources. UP likely to adopt Gujarat, T’gana models to boost mineral revenue

Recently the UP geology and mining department sent a team of the officers to Gujarat to study IT and IoT-based systems used by that state to monitor illegal sand mining. Another team was sent to Telangana to study the functioning of online marketing systems launched there to sale minerals.

Mala Srivastava, director, UP geology and mining department, said: “UP mining department is taking initiatives at various levels to strengthen revenue management and make the working of the department more effective.”

During the visit to Gujarat and Telangana, it was found that the Mineral Development Corporation of the states plays a pivotal role in the mining and marketing of the mineral. The states obtain environmental no-objection certificates for mineral mining in less time, she added.

The UP mining department will also incorporate some of the best practices of other states. A presentation will be made before the state government. The focus will be on the use of technology, including AI, in the mining, marketing and to check illegal mining. A plan will be also made for the exploration and mining of the mineral in less time, she said.

The department has decided to focus on mining rock phosphate (phosphorite) deposits in Lalitpur district as well as tungsten and nickel mining in the Bundelkhand and Sonbhadra regions of the state. While nickel is used in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, tungsten is used in the defence and aerospace sectors.

The mining of the large rock phosphate deposit is likely to be a turning point for the state economy as it will give boost to the fertiliser and agriculture sectors. Lalitpur district holds significant rock phosphate (phosphorite) deposits. The department has carried out exploration of rock phosphate in Pisnari, Tori areas of the district. A mineable reserve of about 6 million tonnes has been estimated in the area. Several fertilizer manufacturers wish to invest in the sector. Along with investment, this will boost employment opportunities in the region, she said.