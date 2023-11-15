UP likely to present its first supplementary budget for 2023-2024 on Nov 29

LUCKNOW The UP government is likely to present its first supplementary budget for 2023-2024 before the state legislative assembly here on November 29. The state legislature’s winter session will commence on November 28. (File Photo)

The government has begun preparations to present its first supplementary budget, said those aware of the development. On February 22, the state government had presented an annual budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore ( ₹6,90,242.43 crore) for 2023-2024.

“We are getting ready to present the state government’s first supplementary budget for 2023-2024. It should have provisions for additional funds for ongoing projects nearing completion. As 2024 Lok Sabha elections are drawing closer, the state government may provide funds for populist schemes or consider making some populist announcements,” said a functionary.

The UP government also proposes to use the occasion of winter session to get the state legislature’s nod to ordinances (along with replacing bills) that may have been promulgated after the last session. The government will also present bills that have got the state cabinet’s nod recently.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier indicated that the state government may convene a special session of state legislature to discuss its objective of making UP a trillion-dollar economy.

