U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday.
According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Gautam Buddh Nagar 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Firozabad 13, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.
The state has 5,046 active cases, including 839 in Lucknow, 918 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 466 in Ghaziabad, 279 in Varanasi, 211 in Kanpur, 197 in Meerut and 153 in Prayagraj.
Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that on August 15, 1,56,598 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered. U.P. had administered 35,82,07,921 doses of the vaccine till Monday, he said.
-
248 Pakistani refugees from Pune get Indian citizenship since 2016
At least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh were granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities since 2016, said official on Tuesday. According to Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, in 2017, 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020 , 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.
-
Delhi HC reserves order on petition seeking Jain’s removal as MLA
A bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing the arguments, said it will pass “appropriate orders” on the plea by one Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate. The petitioner said that the public may be affected if a minister of state, Jain, issued directions that he does not remember.
-
18 Atal residential schools for labourers’ kids from next year: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that 18 Atal residential schools for labourers' kids would offer admissions from the next academic session across the state. He made the announcement on the occasion of the former PM's fourth death anniversary at a function organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Trust headed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.
-
Ludhiana | Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.
-
Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city
A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics