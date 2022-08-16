Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries

U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries

lucknow news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 11:53 PM IST
The state has 5,046 active cases, including 839 in Lucknow, 918 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 466 in Ghaziabad, 279 in Varanasi, 211 in Kanpur, 197 in Meerut and 153 in Prayagraj
U.P. had administered 35,82,07,921 doses of the vaccine till Monday. (HT file)
U.P. had administered 35,82,07,921 doses of the vaccine till Monday. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday.

According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Gautam Buddh Nagar 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Firozabad 13, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.

The state has 5,046 active cases, including 839 in Lucknow, 918 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 466 in Ghaziabad, 279 in Varanasi, 211 in Kanpur, 197 in Meerut and 153 in Prayagraj.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that on August 15, 1,56,598 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered. U.P. had administered 35,82,07,921 doses of the vaccine till Monday, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (L to R) Rajni Nandgem (65) who migrated from Pakistan to Pune’s Pimple Gurav area, received her Indian citizenship this year. Her children Rohit (32), Jyoti (35) and Sumit (33) are still waiting for their citizenship. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

    248 Pakistani refugees from Pune get Indian citizenship since 2016

    At least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh were granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities since 2016, said official on Tuesday. According to Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, in 2017, 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020 , 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.

  • The petitioner asserted that in light of Article 191 (1)(b) of the Constitution, which mandates that an MLA should be disqualified if he is of “unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court”, Jain cannot continue holding the portfolio of a Delhi Cabinet minister and working as an MLA. (PTI)

    Delhi HC reserves order on petition seeking Jain’s removal as MLA

    A bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing the arguments, said it will pass “appropriate orders” on the plea by one Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate. The petitioner said that the public may be affected if a minister of state, Jain, issued directions that he does not remember.

  • U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and others at an event held to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (HT photo)

    18 Atal residential schools for labourers’ kids from next year: U.P. CM

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that 18 Atal residential schools for labourers' kids would offer admissions from the next academic session across the state. He made the announcement on the occasion of the former PM's fourth death anniversary at a function organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Trust headed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

  • Patients at a mohalla clinic in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected

    The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.

  • Delhi is unlikely to see showers in the next three days, the weather bureau said, with rain returning to the Capital from August 20, once the monsoon trough shifts closer towards northern India again. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

    Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city

    A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out