U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday.

According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Gautam Buddh Nagar 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Firozabad 13, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.

The state has 5,046 active cases, including 839 in Lucknow, 918 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 466 in Ghaziabad, 279 in Varanasi, 211 in Kanpur, 197 in Meerut and 153 in Prayagraj.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that on August 15, 1,56,598 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered. U.P. had administered 35,82,07,921 doses of the vaccine till Monday, he said.