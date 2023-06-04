U.P.: Lucknow University comes up with vision plan for next decade

The University of Lucknow (LU) has come up with a vision plan to set advanced targets for itself in different spheres over the next decade. Emphasis will be there on creating avenues for students to undertake more experiential learning. (HT file photo)

In a press release, vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said this would entail the introduction of a continuous upgradation of the syllabus in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a holistic approach and interdisciplinary subjects.

He said, “New study areas based on market demand and future avenues will be introduced such as nanotechnology, food science and technology, Indic studies, computer science and engineering (data science), production & industrial engineering, chemical engineering, pharmacy, and PhD programs in engineering and pharmacy.”

Emphasis will also be laid on introducing nationally relevant issues, such as Asian History, globalising Indian culture, modern Indian knowledge systems, contemporary history, women’s contribution to the freedom struggle and various streams of the national freedom movement, he said.

Moreover, the university plans to build vocational skills by creating bridges between disciplines, offering programs in fashion designing, floriculture, floral crafts, organic farming, seed quality/viability testing, food testing, renewable energy and more.

Emphasis will be there on creating avenues for students to undertake more experiential learning with local, national and international experts, he said.

“Further upgradation and establishment of new teaching labs equipped with state-of-the-art interactive teaching tools will be undertaken. More short-term courses will be offered to equip professionals with market relevant skills,” Prof Rai said.

Interdisciplinary centres of advanced studies such as behavioural sciences, statistical modelling, etc will also be established, he added.

In-house startups will be supported and the student-teacher ratio will be improved by creating new teaching vacancies, adding adjunct teaching positions, appointing professors of practice, and engaging faculty members through fellowship programs.

In the long-term goals (7-10 years), the university aims to provide a global learning experience through international faculty, online teaching collaborations, student exchanges, and dual degree courses.

Collaboration with the government will be emphasised to aid policy implementation, create research-based societal feedback loops, and contribute to policy-making, the VC said.

Knowledge parks will be set up to coalesce research, nurture applications, disseminate research findings to society, and create publicly accessible knowledge banks, he said.

Additionally, the university plans to establish overseas campuses, meet international benchmarks and become a research partner for collaborations in India, thus extending its brand abroad.

The vision statement of the LU under the leadership of vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai is the roadmap of a century old university from highly accomplished past to a highly globally relevant future as an academic leader.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, academics, said as far as the academic arena is concerned, the university is at the very outset committed to providing an enriched learning experience to its students, which will be planned and achieved in three steps, i.e. short term, midterm and long term.