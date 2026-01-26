UP makes a mark: Padma Vibhushan for N Rajam, Padma Shri for 10 others

Uttar Pradesh has made a mark in this year’s Padma Awards, with personalities linked to the state receiving one Padma Vibhushan and 10 Padma Shri honours. The awards were announced by the ministry of home affairs on the eve of Republic Day on Sunday. File picture of violin legend N Rajam. (Sourced)

Among the five Padma Vibhushan awardees announced nationwide, noted classical musician N Rajam has been honoured in the field of art, adding to UP’s rich cultural legacy. While the state has no representation in the Padma Bhushan category this year, it features prominently in the Padma Shri list, which recognises distinguished service across diverse fields.

The 10 Padma Shri awardees from UP, spanning a wide range of disciplines, include Anil Kumar Rastogi (art), Ashok Kumar Singh (science and engineering), Chiranji Lal Yadav (art), Buddha Rashmi Mani (archaeology), Mangla Kapoor (literature and education), Praveen Kumar (sports), Raghupath Singh (agriculture, posthumous), Keval Krishna Thakral (medicine), Rajendra Prasad (medicine) and Shyam Sunder (medicine).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the awardees, saying their contributions had strengthened India’s intellectual, cultural and social foundations.

“Their dedication and excellence across art, science, medicine, literature, agriculture and sports reflect the timeless values and immense potential of our great state and nation,” he said in a post on X.

Padma Vibhushan for violin legend N Rajam

Renowned classical violinist N Rajam has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of her exceptional contribution to Indian classical music.

Expressing happiness over the honour, Prof Rajam said the award brought back memories of her long association with Kashi. Though she now lives in Mumbai, she said her soul remains in Varanasi. She also offered prayers to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, bowing in gratitude.

Prof Rajam taught music for nearly four decades at Banaras Hindu University, shaping generations of musicians. A child prodigy, she went on to revolutionise Hindustani violin by introducing the ‘Gayaki Ang’, particularly the Khayal style, to the instrument.

Her technique transformed violin playing in North Indian classical music and earned her recognition as a pioneer. With a career spanning over five decades, Prof Rajam has secured her place among the great legends of Indian music.

Happy to get this coveted honour: Anil Rastogi

Former scientist from CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow, and a well-known actor and theatre artiste Anil Kumar Rastogi, who will turn 83 in April, is a unique combination of art, science and social work. Rastogi is the senior most and probably the only actor in the country still performing in all four forms of histrionic expressions -- theatre, radio, TV and films -- at the age of 82 years.

“Feeling very happy and satisfied to get this coveted honour. For quite some time, many of my friends had been telling me that I deserve this honour given all my accomplishments. I’m happy to bring smiles on their faces,” said Rastogi, who is a recipient of several awards, including the highest honour in the field of performing arts -- Sangeet Natak Academy Award (2023) conferred by the President of India. He received the UP Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 1984, UP Sangeet Natak Academy Fellow in 2007, and Yash Bharti (highest award of UP govt) 2016.

Archaeology brings honour to Buddha Rashmi Mani

Senior archaeologist Buddha Rashmi Mani, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi excavation and former director-general of the National Museum, has been honoured for his contribution to archaeology. A prominent officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mani served the organisation for 34 years, holding positions including deputy superintendent archaeologist and heading several excavation branches.

Best known for leading the court-mandated excavations at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya in 2003, Mani described the assignment as the most challenging of his career. “The entire work was conducted under court supervision and reports had to be submitted within 15 days. We excavated 90 trenches from scratch,” he told HT.

Beyond Ayodhya, his work includes excavations at Kapilvastu and sites in Kashmir, Daulatabad and Sarnath. After retiring from ASI in 2015, Mani served as director-general of the National Museum and vice-chancellor of the National Museum Institute until April 2025. He continues as vice-chairman of the ASI and has taught, mentored PhD scholars and published extensively.

Award will keep me motivated, says Prof Rajendra Prasad

Prof Rajendra Prasad, former head of the department of pulmonary medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), has earlier served as director of the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, Delhi, and as vice-chancellor of the UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai.

Reacting to the honour, Prof Prasad said it would keep him motivated. “It is an honour for me that will keep me motivated for life. I became a doctor due to the inspiration of my father, who was a successful businessman,” he said.

Ashok Kumar Singh feted for rice research

Ashok Kumar Singh, a resident of Barhat village in Ghazipur district and former director of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi, has been awarded for his research on various varieties of basmati rice. A plant geneticist, Singh is known for developing high-yielding basmati rice varieties. His research focused on integrating molecular breeding with conventional methods to improve grain quality and disease resistance.

Singh completed his early education at Mahavir Inter College, Malikpur, where he secured fourth position in the UP Board. He later pursued BSc and MSc (Agriculture) from Banaras Hindu University and obtained a PhD degree from IARI, Pusa.

A dream come true, says Praveen Kumar

Para athlete Praveen Kumar, 22, described his nomination for the award as a “dream come true”.

“It’s like a dream come true for me. I had never imagined such an honour in my life,” Kumar said. He added that the recognition would motivate him to perform even better in the future.

“This award will inspire me to do my best in my sporting career. I am thankful to my friends, coaches and everyone who supported me at every stage,” he said. The high jumper, who hails from Govindgarh in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), won the gold medal in the T64 category at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, after securing a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar had earlier clinched a gold medal in the T64 category at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and went on to win a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi last year.

Prof Shyam Sundar awarded for diagnosis, treatment of kala-azar

Prof Shyam Sundar of the department of medicine, IMS-BHU, for his significant contribution to the diagnosis and treatment of kala-azar. Prof Sundar completed his MD (Medicine) from IMS-BHU in 1981 and has been teaching medical sciences at the institute for over three decades. He is widely recognised as a renowned and highly respected teacher.

He developed a method for treating kala-azar with a single dose of liposomal amphotericin B, which is currently being used under India’s kala-azar control programme. He also successfully tested multi-drug therapy, including a combination of paromomycin and miltefosine, now in use at primary health centres under the national control programme. Prof Sundar developed miltefosine, the first effective drug for kala-azar, which is being used in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, and globally. He also tested the RK-39 strip test, a major advancement in kala-azar diagnosis. Thanking the government, he said the honour recognised his work.

Moradabad artisan’s lifetime etched in brass

Master artisan Chiranji Lal Yadav, 74, has been selected for the award in the field of arts for his contribution to preserving and promoting traditional brass engraving.

Born and raised in Moradabad, Yadav grew up immersed in the city’s centuries-old brassware tradition. He formally began working in brass engraving in 1970 and has devoted more than 55 years to mastering the craft. Known for intricate designs on vases, plates, tea coasters, trays and decorative figures, his work features floral patterns, animals and traditional Indian motifs.

Reacting to the award, Yadav said the recognition was a moment of great happiness and reaffirmed his commitment to taking the craft forward.

Posthumous honour for Moradabad farmer

Late Raghupat Singh, a pioneering farmer from Moradabad district will be posthumously awarded for his outstanding contributions to agriculture. Singh, who passed away in July last year at the age of 85, will be conferred the award by the President of India in recognition of his lifelong work in seed preservation, purification, and crop development.

A seasoned farmer with more than six decades of hands-on experience, Raghupat Singh exemplified grassroots innovation rooted in traditional agricultural knowledge and practical experimentation. Hailing from village Samathal in Moradabad, Singh dedicated his life to improving crop varieties suited to local environments. Over the years, he developed more than 100 plant varieties, focusing mainly on vegetables and other crops aimed at improving yield, resilience, and nutritional value. According to his family members, Singh’s agricultural philosophy centred on natural, sustainable, and self-reliant farming practices.

Prof Mangala thanks PM Modi for award

Prof Mangala Kapoor, who taught music at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for 30 years, has been conferred the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education.

Expressing gratitude, Kapoor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour. Recalling her life journey, she said she survived an acid attack at the age of 12, a traumatic experience that nearly broke her spirit. Despite facing ridicule, she credited her parents’ support for helping her pursue education. Kapoor completed her graduation, post-graduation and PhD in music from BHU and began teaching there in 1989, superannuating in 2019. A practitioner of the Gwalior Gharana, she is also known for offering free music lessons and using music as a means of social change.