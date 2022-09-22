U.P.: Man found dead inside car in Lucknow, wife lodges murder case

The body of a 45-year-old man was found on the front seat next to the driving seat of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) near the railway crossing near Dilkusha Gardens under Cantt police station limits in Lucknow on Thursday morning. The circumstances hinted at some foul play and the deceased’s family alleged murder while a police probe into the incident was under way.

The deceased identified as Rajesh Dwivedi, a resident of Bachhrawan , Rae Bareli district, who was living in Mansarovar Colony in the state capital. According to Cantt police, the identity of the deceased was ascertained by the document found inside the car and later his family members were informed.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the car collided with a tree and rolled down the road,” said ACP, Cantt, Anoop Singh. “The left side of the car was damaged and it appeared that the car continued for 1-2 kilometre after its left side front tyre punctured. On the basis of the post-mortem report and evidence, further action will be taken,” said Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Prachi Singh.

“The deceased’s wife suspected that her husband was murdered as there were injury marks on the body. A case of murder against unidentified assailants has been registered on the basis of her complaint,” the DCP added. The belongings of the deceased were also found on the driver’s seat along. Some injuries in the neck hinted at violence inside the car.

According to the deceased’s wife, Rajesh used to drive a private car. On Wednesday afternoon, he received a call to drive someone from the airport. As per her, when she called him in the evening, he promised to return in an hour. However, Rajesh’s phone got switched off after 9 pm.