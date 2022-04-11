UP: Marijuana worth ₹2 crore seized, two nabbed
Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday.
DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab. “On checking the truck, around 42 HDPE bags were recovered and each bag contained six packets of marijuana that was concealed with a sponge iron in the truck,” a DRI official said.
The drive and co-driver of the truck were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.
-
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
-
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
-
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics