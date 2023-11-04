U.P. Mega Expo 2023 begins at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) State Mega Expo 2023 has commenced at the Indira Gandhi Institute in Gomti Nagar on Friday. What distinguishes this event is the coming together of a wide variety of silks from all over the country in one grand showcase. Whether it’s the resplendent Pochampally from Telangana, the opulent Kanjivaram silk from Tamil Nadu, Mysore Silk from Karnataka, the charming Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, the iconic Banarasi Silk from Uttar Pradesh, the intricate Paithani from Maharashtra, the exotic Muga and Eri Silk from Assam, or the exquisite Tussar Silk from Jharkhand, all can be found under one roof at the U.P. State Mega Expo 2023. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To cater to silk connoisseurs, special discounts have been offered, ensuring that budget constraints do not hinder the joy of silk shopping. The U.P. State Mega Expo 2023 is jointly organised by the silk directorate, central silk board, khadi and village industries board, handloom and textiles industry department, Maati Kala board, and O.D.O.P. M.S.M.E. department. This event not only promotes trade and investment but also showcases a vibrant blend of cultures.

