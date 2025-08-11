UP Monsoon Session begins today, set to be stormy

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, beginning on Monday, is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties preparing to target the ruling BJP-led government over a range of public issues. The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is expected to begin on a stormy note on Monday. (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran Mata Prasad Pandey stated, “We will raise issues such as the merger of schools, problems caused by floods and waterlogging, exploitation of farmers, fertiliser crisis, corruption in the administration, unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, deteriorating law and order, irregular power supply and the decline in health services.”

On Sunday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav convened a meeting with his party MLAs at the state unit office to strategise for the session. Legislators were briefed on the key issues they are expected to raise in the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party will draw the government’s attention to key issues with the flood crisis being the foremost among them.

“Floods have made life miserable for people, and farmers are suffering as even their maize crops are being destroyed. I have demanded a central relief package for farmers during the all-party meeting held today,” she said.

Mishra also highlighted the need for a debate on the school merger issue. “On one hand, the government claims increased student enrolment, while on the other, it is shutting down schools. Law and order is another pressing issue, but meaningful discussion is difficult when the session is limited to just three-and- a-half days,” she added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Legislature Party leader Umashankar Singh said the BSP will raise concerns about flooding in several districts.

“We will highlight the plight of people stranded in marooned villages, demand compensation for farmers whose crops and homes have been destroyed, and question delays in rescue and relief operations in rural areas. The BSP will also call for an extension of the Monsoon session,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to table ordinances during the session. These were promulgated following the budget session and include: Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The session will commence on August 11 and continue until August 16, according to principal secretary, UP assembly, Pradeep Dubey. No legislative business will be conducted on August 15 and 16 due to Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami.