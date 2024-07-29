U.P. monsoon session: New LoP uses ‘political acumen’ in leading opposition’s charge

Leading the opposition attack on floor of the house, new Leader of Opposition in U.P. assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, 81, opened his innings by launching an attack on the state government when the house assembled on Monday. New Leader of Opposition in U.P. assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on July 29. (HT photo)

By doing so, he defied the speculations that old age and absence of aggressive SP MLAs, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav who has been elected to Lok Sabha, might blunt the opposition attack.

The experience of Pandey, a two- term former speaker and seven- time MLA, was in full flow in the assembly. He not only motivated the party’s young brigade to raise questions and attack the government but also guided them in managing the floor during the Question and Zero Hours.

When the monsoon session commenced, Pandey said the state government should give reply to the problems faced by the people in flood-hit areas, ‘deterioration’ in law and order, ‘erratic’ power supply in both urban and rural areas and ‘increase in corruption’ in the government departments.

The SP MLAs rushed into the well of the house raising slogans against the state government and alleging deterioration in power supply. Speaker Satish Mahana assured the members that they will be permitted to raise the issue during the Zero Hour.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Pandey said, “The power supply in the state has collapsed. People are a harassed lot and due to overloading, transformers are damaged and anger among the people is increasing and they are organising dharnas in various districts.”

He expressed dissatisfaction over the reply of energy minister AK Sharma and attacked him over identifying the caste of the officer against whom action had been taken in Ballia district. Pushed on the back foot, the state government assured that measures were being taken to improve the power supply.

Pandey demanded that there should be a discussion over the issue. Speaker Satish Mahana said when Pandey was the speaker, he did not permit discussion on the issues raised during the Zero Hour. The LoP was quick to hit back stating that then the opposition did not raise the demand for discussion.

The SP MLAs again rushed into the well of the house and later staged a walkout. “The opposition has been able to send a message to the people that we are fighting for their rights in the assembly,” the LoP said.

Later talking to media persons, Pandey said, “The appointment of a Brahmin leader as the Leader of Opposition has not diluted the SP’s PDA formula. Cutting across castes, the SP leaders belonging to upper caste have been fighting for the empowerment of the backward and Dalit communities. We will continue to fight for the rights of the weaker sections.”