U.P.: One dies, four hurt in shuttering collapse in Lucknow; CM orders probe
The mishap occurred at under construction Uttar Pradesh Police Training and Forensic Science Institute in Raniyapur area of Sarojininagar
A man died while four others sustained injuries after a shuttering of an under construction research institute collapsed in Raniyapur area of Sarojininagar in the state capital on Monday, police said.
Taking cognisance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee relief and rescue work. He also issued directives to give ex gratia to the next of the deceased and monetary help to those injured besides ensuring their proper treatment. The CM instructed to set up a high-level probe panel following which a three-member committee was formed to probe the mishap. Yogi directed the probe panel to submit its report on Monday itself.
The deceased Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar was working as a labourer as the site. “The four injured were taken to Prasad Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Banthara. Of them, three are out of danger while one still remains critical with head injury,” said a press note issued by Sarojininagar police station.
The police said the construction work was under way at Uttar Pradesh Police Training and Forensic Science Institute when the shuttering suddenly collapsed. In a tweet, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed his grief over the death and directed officials to ensure best treatment for the injured.
-
Rain effect: Pune areas without power for 18 hours; WFH and water supply affected
Areas like Dahanukar colony in Kothrud, Panchavati at Pashan, BT Kawade road, parts of Hadapsar faced up to 18 hours of power cuts, disrupting water supply and work from home schedule of many. According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power supply was disrupted at most places due to tree falling incidents and waterlogging. To restore power supply, MSEDCL deployed additional manpower in various areas. In Kothrud, the supply was restored by 11:30am.
-
BBMP starts demolition drive in Mahadevapura
Civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday started a demolition drive within days of the havoc caused by rains-triggered floods in the city. According to the BBMP officials, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater. The authorities issued notices on Monday to the respective area residents to vacate their homes. The BBMP has identified more than 700 encroachments in Bengaluru so far.
-
The queen and us: A 130-year-old story
Last week, Queen Elizabeth II passed at the age of 96, having reigned longer than any female head of state in history. Of particular interest to us in this fair city was her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. She was then part of a royal cavalcade that was flagged off at the Vidhana Soudha and wound its way down MG Road. During her brief visit, the queen would visit three Bangalore institutions.
-
Ludhiana | SGPC members take out march to demand release of Sikh detainees
Protestors, led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee along with various Panthic organisations, held a protest march on Monday demanding release of 'Bandi Sikhs' (Sikh political prisoners) incarcerated in jails. Wearing shackles, carrying black flags and posters, protestors marched from Aarti Cinema Chowk to the district administrative complex and questioned the 'dual and discriminatory' treatment towards Sikhs. If the murderers and rapists of Bilkis Bano could be released, why couldn't Sikh detainees be released, they asked.
-
Maya tasks nephew Akash with gearing up BSP cadre for polls in three states
Ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has entrusted her nephew and party's national coordinator Akash Anand with the task of restructuring the organisation and gearing up the party cadre in these states. “The assembly election in three states will be the launch pad for Akash in the electoral battle,” said a BSP leader.
