A passenger was apprehended at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Friday for carrying 850 grams of gold. he passenger, a resident of Old Lucknow, had come from Muscat. (For Representation)

According to officials, the seized gold is worth around ₹63.07 lakh. The passenger, a resident of Old Lucknow, had come from Muscat.

Upon arrival, airport authorities, acting on a tip-off, intercepted him during a routine security check. The gold was immediately seized. Officials confirmed that further investigation was going on.