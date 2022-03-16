UP PCS-2022: Online application process starts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) kick-started the online applications process for Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS-2022, from Wednesday. The applications will be accepted till April 16. There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (Home Guards), among others.

Candidates will be able to deposit online fees till April 12, UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed. He, however, made clear that the number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease.

PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12, while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that PCS-2021 had attracted applications from 6,91,173 candidates, whereas 5,95,696 candidates had filled the form for PCS-2020. There were 5,44,664 applicants for PCS-2019.