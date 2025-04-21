UP PCS-2024: 181 posts reserved for women, RTI reply shows

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has reserved 181 out of 947 posts for women in the ongoing UP Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024 (UP PCS-2024), suggesting a possible record selection of women candidates this year. The figures were disclosed in response to an RTI application filed by an aspirant, Mohd Raza of Bijnor. The RTI reply provides a detailed category-wise breakup of posts reserved for women. Of the 37 deputy collector posts, 7 are reserved for women. (File photo)

Ajay Kumar Sharma, public information officer of UPPSC, confirmed that the information related to PCS-2024, including the reservation of 181 posts for women out of the total 947, was officially shared by the commission in response to the RTI.

As per UPPSC records, in the 2018 edition of the examination, 258 women were selected out of 976 available posts. With the current reservation numbers and the likelihood of several women securing positions in the general category, the final selection figures for women in 2024 are expected to exceed previous records.

The preliminary examination result of UP PCS-2024 was declared on February 28, 2025, with 15,066 candidates qualifying for the mains, which is scheduled to begin from June 29.

Similarly, 3 out of 17 deputy superintendent of police (SP) posts are reserved. Among the 196 posts of assistant commissioner (commercial tax), 39 are marked for women. For assistant divisional transport officer, 3 of the 16 posts are reserved. Likewise, 4 of the 22 treasury/accounting officer posts and 3 of the 18 assistant commissioner (industries) posts are meant for women.

The panchayati raj department has 23 posts of executive officer, of which 4 are reserved for women. Of the 72 posts of block development officer, 14 are designated for women. In the welfare departments, one post each is reserved for women out of 9 district social welfare officer and 5 district backward class welfare officer posts. The state tax commissioner’s office has 142 posts of commercial tax officer, with 28 set aside for women. Among the 258 naib tehsildar posts in the board of revenue, 51 are reserved for women candidates.

Additional reservations include 12 out of 60 posts for deputy jailor, 8 out of 40 for sub-registrar, and 3 out of 16 for administrator in the estate department. These figures indicate a broad scope for women to secure key administrative roles across departments through this year’s recruitment drive.

However, there are several posts with low vacancy counts where no reservations for women have been allotted. These include 2 posts of district commandant (home guards), 1 post each of jail superintendent, assistant director (industries), district minority welfare officer, and assistant controller in the legal metrology department. Other posts without women’s reservation include 4 for district disabled empowerment officer, 2 for district food marketing officer, and 3 for statistical officer (agriculture) Group ‘B’.