UP plans direct polls for zila panchayat chairman, block pramukh posts

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to overhaul the state’s rural electoral system by introducing direct elections for zila panchayat chairman and block pramukhs from 2026, replacing the current indirect voting method. A formal proposal for the constitutional amendment required is set to be sent to the Centre soon. The constitutional amendment process needs backing from at least half of states. (Sourced)

Panchayati Raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is also the chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said the move is being planned for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections expected in May 2026.

“The proposal for direct elections will soon be submitted to the central government. It has been discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and all have given their approval,” Rajbhar said.

Currently, zila panchayat chairman and block pramukhs are elected indirectly. Voters elect zila panchayat and block development committee (BDC) members, who in turn elect the chairman and pramukhs. The state has 75 zila panchayats and 825 blocks, according to Rajbhar.

The present system has repeatedly drawn criticism for being vulnerable to manipulation. “There have been instances where candidates kidnapped members to secure votes or used pressure to block rival nominations,” he claimed.

Notably, the 2021 panchayat elections were marred by allegations of forceful prevention of nominations and violence. Out of the 75 zila panchayat chairmen elected, 22 won unopposed. BJP secured 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won just one.

Rajbhar said that indirect elections create opportunities for defection and weaken grassroots governance. “Those elected are often loyal to whoever is in power, not to their party’s ideology or the people. This hampers development,” he said.

When asked why the NDA is pushing for direct elections despite having firm control over the existing three-tier panchayati raj system in Uttar Pradesh, gram panchayats at the village level, kshetra panchayats at the block level, and zila panchayats at the district level, Rajbhar said the indirect system has been a hurdle in grassroots development.

“Majority of the candidates win with the backing of money and muscle power. They shift loyalties with changing governments. This weakens both governance and political commitment,” he said, adding that direct elections would enhance public accountability.

For the changes to be implemented, a constitutional amendment will be required. Rajbhar noted that panchayat elections fall under Article 243 of the Constitution, which was introduced through the 73rd Amendment and gives a constitutional framework to rural governance.

“The amendment is necessary to allow for direct public elections to these posts. The Panchayati Raj department is finalising the draft proposal,” he said.

Citing urban elections as a precedent, Rajbhar said that Mayors in cities are directly elected by the people, and a similar system is needed in rural governance. “There is no reason why zila panchayat chairman and block pramukhs should not be directly accountable to the voters,” he said.

Political observers and opposition leaders have raised concerns over the move. Chaturanan Ojha, a political analyst, said the proposal may lead to an imbalance of power in rural areas. “If these posts are directly elected, the chairman and pramukhs could become more powerful than MLAs and MPs in their jurisdiction. The current system offers a mechanism for checks and balances through no-confidence motions,” he said.

He also cautioned that the constitutional amendment process would require the approval of at least half the states, making it a complex legislative task.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary alleged that the BJP government is attempting to control local bodies through administrative means. “This is not about reforms but about capturing zila panchayats. The government should focus on strengthening panchayats rather than creating confusion,” he said.