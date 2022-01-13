UP Police expose another criminal conspiracy for party ticket

LUCKNOW The UP Police claimed to have exposed a criminal conspiracy of a woman politician from Sultanpur, who was eyeing a ticket from Congress party from an assembly constituency of Sultanpur district. Cops said she was trying to gain sympathy to make her claim stronger for the party ticket.

Reeta Yadav, 35, and her two accomplices – Mustakeem Ahmad and Dharmendra Yadav – were arrested on Thursday for scripting a false story on an attack on her near the Lucknow-Varanasi overbridge under Lambhua police station limits on January 3 evening, said CO of Lambhua police circle Satish Chandra Shukla, in a video byte shared on twitter.

In a press note, the Sultanpur police stated that the woman had lodged an FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants for opening fire on her. Reeta Yadav had sustained bullet injury on the left leg and was under treatment at a local hospital.

Police investigation, however, revealed that the “attack story” was self-scripted by the woman politician with the help of her driver Mustakeem, Dharmendra Yadav and two others, including one former village pradhan Madhav Yadav and Suraj Yadav, stated the press note.

Subsequently, the police arrested three people, including the woman, and recovered an illegal firearm from Dharmendra Yadav that was used in causing bullet wound to her while efforts were on for the arrest of the other two accused in the case.

A similar crime committed to procure ticket for Samajwadi Party was exposed after the arrest of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Balrampur Rizwan Zaheer, 57, his daughter Zeba Zaheer, son-in-law Rameez and three others on Monday for the allegedly murder of local SP leader Feroz Khan alias Pappu, 46. The police claimed that the trio hatched the murder conspiracy as Zeba was aiming for the SP ticket from Tulsipur Assembly constituency and Pappu was main the obstruction in it as he was also eyeing the same party ticket from the constituency.

Pappu was the former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat, a position currently held by his wife, Kahkasha Feroz.

He was murdered by two masked assailants near his house in Balrampur district late January 4 night. The assailants had first attacked Khan with a blunt object on the head before slitting his throat, barely 20 metres from his house on Jarava road, the police added.