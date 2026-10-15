UP Police recruitment: 32,679 selected out of 28.86 lakh applicants

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday declared the final results of the 2025 recruitment drive for 32,679 posts of constables and equivalent personnel, concluding a selection process that attracted 28,86,797 applicants. For representation only

A total of 32,679 candidates, including 4,481 women, have been selected for posts across seven categories, including civil police constables, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Special Security Force and jail warders.

The selection list is available on the board’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through the designated link by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive covered 10,469 civil police constable posts, 15,131 PAC/armed police posts, 1,341 Special Security Force posts, 2,282 women constable posts for women’s battalions, 71 mounted police constable posts, 3,279 male jail warder posts and 106 female jail warder posts.

PAC accounts for nearly half the selections

Of the 32,679 candidates selected, 15,131 have been allotted against PAC/armed police vacancies, making it the largest category in the recruitment drive. Civil police constables account for another 10,469 selections, followed by 3,279 male jail warders and 2,282 women constables for women’s battalions.

Category-wise, the board selected 6,685 candidates in the general category, including 4,628 candidates from the economically weaker sections. Another 18,210 candidates were selected against 8,818 vacancies in the Other Backward Classes category, while 7,136 were selected against 6,857 Scheduled Caste vacancies and 648 against 647 Scheduled Tribe vacancies.

The board said the final selection was based on candidates’ total normalised written-examination scores, merit ranking and preferences submitted in their application forms, in accordance with the state government’s reservation policy.

The recruitment notification was issued on December 31, 2025. The written examination was conducted in six shifts on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026, across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The board said candidates’ normalised written-examination scores would be published on its website in the third week of November. A separate notice will explain how candidates can access their scores.