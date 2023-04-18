‘UP govt targeting all criminals irrespective of castes’

There are several mafias and gangsters belonging to different castes and communities in Uttar Pradesh that still feature in the most wanted list of Uttar Pradesh Police and the state government is leaving no stone unturned in bringing them to book, said a press statement from the state government’s media cell. The government launched a crackdown on all mafias and gangsters in the state. (For Representation)

The statement said the most wanted list of the police included names of mafias and criminals involved in serious crimes such as murders, rapes, extortions and grabbing people’s land.

It further stated the state government headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been targeting criminals from all communities and not from any particular community as alleged by some opposition leaders. The CM launched a crusade against the mafia to restore rule of law in the state since he took over for the first time in 2017.

The government launched a crackdown on all mafias and gangsters in the state, including those who had established a network of crime and enjoyed political patronage during previous governments, the statement said.

The statement also shared the zone-wise list of mafias in the state. The Meerut zone included names of Udham Singh, Yogesh Bhadora, Badan Singh aka Baddo, Haji Yakub Qureshi, Shariq, Sunil Rathi, Dharmendra, Yashpal Tomar, Amar Pal aka Kalu, Anuj Barkha, Vikrant aka Vicky, Haji Iqbal aka Bala, Vinod Sharma, Sunil aka Mooch, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva and Vinay Tyagi alias Tinku.

In addition to them, Anil Chaudhary and Rishi Kumar Sharma from Agra zone and Ejaz from Bareilly zone as well as Anupam Dubey of Kanpur zone are also there. The list included the names of Khan Mubarak, Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi, Sanjay Singh Singhala, Atul Verma, Mohd Sahim alias Kasim from Lucknow zone and Prayagraj zone’s Dabboo Singh alias Pradeep Singh, Sudhakar Singh, Guddu Singh and Anoop Singh.

Others in the list are Mukhtar Ansari, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Vijay Mishra, Dhruv Singh alias Kuntu Singh, Akhand Pratap Singh and Ramesh Singh alias Kaka from Varanasi zone.

It also has names of Sanjeev Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi, Rakesh Yadav, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, Rajan Tiwari, Rizwan Zaheer and Devendra Singh from Gorakhpur zone.

The names of Sundar Bhati, Singhraj Bhati, Amit Kasana, Anil Bhati, Randeep Bhati, Manoj alias Aase and Anil Dujana from Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate, Saud Akhtar from Kanpur Commissionerate, Lallu Yadav, Bachchu Yadav and Jugnu Walia alias Harivander Singh from Lucknow Commissionerate are also there.

Similarly, Bacha Pasi alias Nihal Pasi, Dilip Mishra, Javed alias Pappu, Rajesh Yadav, Ganesh Yadav, Kamrul Hasan, Javir Hussain and Muzaffar from Prayagraj Commissionerate as well as Abhishek Singh Honey alias Jahar, Brijesh Kumar Singh and Subhash Singh Thakur of Varanasi Police Commissionerate too feature in the list.

STF keeps tabs on mafias’ activities

Special Task Force (STF) and the district police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the listed mafia. The 25 listed mafias approved by the government earlier were Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, Omprakash Srivastava alias Bablu, Sushil alias Mooch, serial killer Salim, Rustum and Sohrab among others.