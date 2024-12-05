U.P. police turn down the volume: Loudspeakers at religious sites checked

The state police have intensified checks on loudspeaker volumes at religious places, including mosques and temples, following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives to reduce noise pollution. The drive, launched on Thursday morning, aims to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s order on sound limits for loudspeakers and DJs, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours. The move is also intended to reduce disturbances for students preparing for upcoming board exams and provide relief to senior citizens. DCP Central Raveena Tyagi in a morning patrol (Sourced)

UP director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said that the police would strictly enforce the sound limits at religious institutions and ensure that loudspeakers are used only within permissible decibel levels.

As part of the statewide campaign, the police also stepped up security measures to curb street crimes such as chain snatching and stunt biking, which often occur in the morning hours. Patrolling was intensified, particularly in areas frequented by morning walkers, to enhance public safety and discourage such crimes.

In Lucknow, senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Raveena Tyagi, conducted inspections of key areas and engaged with the community. “We’ve maintained strict vigilance to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists while keeping an eye on the noise levels at religious places,” said DCP Tyagi.

The police are focused on reducing street crimes by enhancing visibility, making residents feel safer, and preventing incidents like chain snatching and stunt biking, which have become frequent in the early hours.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, district authorities launched an early-morning campaign on Thursday to regulate loudspeakers at religious sites. District magistrate Krishna Karunesh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover personally inspected loudspeakers at various locations, including Gorakhnath, Rajghat, Tiwaripur, and Kotwali police stations.

Authorities emphasised the protection of public health from noise pollution, with drone surveillance and police monitoring to identify violations. During inspections, management committee members at seven religious sites were directed to lower the volume of loudspeakers that, while installed with due permission, exceeded the permitted noise levels.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised the need to tackle the increasing incidents of chain snatching and stunt biking, as well as curb noise pollution, during a review of the state’s law and order situation. He stressed the importance of police presence during both morning and late-night hours to enhance public safety and reassure citizens.