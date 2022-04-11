UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday.
According to the FIR filed with police, Junior Engineer Nagendra Sharma had also asked lineman Gokul (42) to pay him ₹1 lakh for a transfer he was seeking.
The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended.
Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, Gokul made a video levelling the allegations.
According to the FIR lodged by his wife Rajkumari, the JE demanded ₹1 lakh and asked her husband to send her to him for a night for a transfer to Pallia.
Gokul was earlier posted at Manhgapur under the Pallia substation and transferred to Aliganj a few weeks ago.
The victim was rushed to a Lakhimpur hospital and later to Lucknow, where to died on Sunday.
Before his death, the video in which he levelled the allegations against the JE surfaced on social media.
The victim’s wife in her complaint held the JE and Jagatpal responsible for the tragedy.
Taking cognisance of the video, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh recommended the suspension of the junior engineer and Jagatpal.
A departmental inquiry into the case by a three-member panel has been ordered. The panel will submit its report within a week for further action.
Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said an FIR has been lodged against the junior engineer and the lineman.
He said the video statement of the victim before his death and the departmental inquiry will be taken into account during the police probe.
-
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
-
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
-
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
-
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
-
Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the state government was unable to give any relief to people from rising prices of petroleum products citing shortage of resources. Talking to reporters after his Janata Darbar, a weekly event where people meet the CM and with their grievances, Kumar said the state government alone could not do much to curtail the impact of price rise even though it has put the people through difficult times.
