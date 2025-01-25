Menu Explore
UP power employees to stage series of protests from Jan 27 against privatisation bid

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 25, 2025 08:32 PM IST

The committee has scheduled a joint meeting of all unions' central executive bodies on February 1 in the state capital to decide the next phase of their agitation.

The Uttar Pradesh Bijli Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has announced a series of protests against the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution, including candle marches and a “Buddhi-Shuddhi Yajna” next week.

The power employees under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Bijli Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti have planned a series of protest (For representation only)
The committee has also scheduled a joint meeting of all unions’ central executive bodies on February 1 in the state capital to decide the next phase of their agitation.

“On January 27, power employees, contractual workers, and engineers across the state will hold gatherings followed by candle marches at 5 pm outside their offices. On January 31, they will conduct ‘Buddhi-Shuddhi Yajnas’ to urge divine intervention for better judgment on the part of the energy minister and power corporation management,” Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said.

The committee has demanded the cancellation of the alleged irregular process of appointing a transaction consultant for the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution companies.

Employee leaders claimed that the pre-bidding meeting scheduled for January 23 at Shakti Bhawan was instead held secretly at SLDC’s guest house. Three firms—PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and Grant Thornton—participated in the pre-bid meeting, raising concerns over conflict of interest as they are already associated with the corporation.

They accused the power corporation management of collusion with these firms and misleading the government. They appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and scrap the privatization process, warning that privatisation could tarnish the government’s image and lead to a tripling of electricity tariffs for consumers.

