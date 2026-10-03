UP primary, upper primary schools: 70K teachers to be promoted after 10 yrs

The teachers in government primary and upper primary schools who have been awaiting promotions for the past 10 years are about to get a major relief. The Basic Shiksha Parishad has directed the Basic Education Officers (BSAs) of all districts to prepare seniority lists. Approximately 70,000 teachers of the total 3.30 lakh council teachers will benefit from promotions.

These teachers in government primary and upper primary schools have not been promoted since 2016.

As per norms, the teachers in government primary schools are promoted to the position of headmaster in primary schools or assistant teacher in upper primary schools. Similarly, headmasters of government primary schools and assistant teachers in upper primary schools are promoted to the position of headmaster in upper primary schools.

Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the post of headmaster has been approved for every 150 students in council primary schools and for every 100 students in upper primary schools.

Basic shiksha parishad secretary Surendra Kumar Tiwari has directed the BSAs of all districts to prepare seniority lists of teachers for promotion in their respective districts.

The seniority lists have been directed to be prepared within three weeks. The Basic Education Council office must submit the seniority lists to the teachers by October 23.

After that, preparations will be underway to begin the promotion process in November. Shiv Shankar Singh, state president of the Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh, Uttar Pradesh, and Brijesh Srivastava, state media incharge, say that teachers have been demanding promotions for a long time. The organisation has expressed gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.